David Costa, 88, passed away on July 26, 2019. He was the husband of the late Gail (Zaczkiewicz) Costa. David was born in New Bedford and was the son of the late Eugene Costa and Rose (King) Costa. David served his county honorably in the US Navy during the Korean War and was employed as a boiler operator at TMLP for over 30 years until his retirement. He enjoyed traveling the world with his wife and family and fishing trips to the Cape Cod Canal. David was a devoted husband and father who had the ability to make friends with anyone he met. He will be remembered as a kind and outgoing man with a unique sense of humor and he will be deeply missed. He is survived by his daughters, Cheryl Poirier and her companion Craig Galford and Michelle Perry and her hus- band Robert all of Taunton; brother Eugene Costa Jr and his wife Kay of FL; grandchildren, Robert Poirier, Jr, Zachary Poirier and Emily Jellesed; nephews, Antony and Thomas Costa and a loving extended family. He was the brother of the late Anthony Costa. His funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 11am in the Crapo- Hathaway Funeral Home, 350 Somerset Ave., Taunton. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Burial with military honors will follow in St. Francis Cemetery, N. Walker St., Taunton. Calling hours will precede the service from 9-11am in the funeral home. To light a memorial candle, or sign the online register, please visit www.hathawayfunerals.com
Published in Taunton Gazette on July 29, 2019