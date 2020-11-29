David J. Boiros, 64, of Taunton, passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020 at the West Roxbury Veterans Hospital. He was born in Taunton the son of the late Joseph and Margaret (Mulcahy) Boiros. David was a graduate of Coyle High School class of 1974. He then served his country with the United States Air Force. Mr. Boiros worked as a maintenance administrator for New England Telephone and Telegraph which eventually became Verizon for fourteen years. He enjoyed fly fishing, music, and Native American Lore. Survivors are a brother John Boiros and his wife Maureen of Taunton; a niece: Rachel Farrar and her husband Kevin of Taunton; a nephew: Jason Boiros and his wife Kim of Plymouth; grand nephews: Benjamin and Samuel Farrar; a cousin and close friend Mark Mulcahy of Taunton, along with several aunts, uncles and cousins. All services are private at the request of the family. All arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home, 350 Somerset Ave., Taunton.



