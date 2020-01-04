|
|
David J. Dennen, December 30, 2019, David J. Dennen, Age 83, passed away peacefully in Longmeadow Nursing Home following a lengthy illness. David is survived by his loving wife Joan (Cook) Dennen of Taunton. He was born in Taunton, the son of the late Joseph & Lila (Haskell) Dennen. He was educated in Taunton schools and had resided all his life there. David served his country honorably during the Vietnam War while in the U.S. Navy. He was employed as an inspector for the Registry of Motor Vehicles. David enjoyed golfing, going to the ocean, traveling and spending time with family and friends. In addition to his wife, David was the brother of the late Richard and Robert Dennen and he also leaves several nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at the Bourne National Cemetery in Bourne, MA on Monday, January 6th at 11:15am. Visiting hours are kindly omitted. Visit our website www.okeefewade.com to sign the online guestbook, obituaries & directions.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Jan. 4, 2020