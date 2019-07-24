|
|
David P. Morrisey, Age 69, passed away peacefully in his home while surrounded by his loving family on July 22, 2019. David is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 37 years Darlene (LaBlue) Morrisey of Raynham. David was born in Taunton, the son of the late Alfred & Barbara (Mack) Morrisey. He attended Taunton schools and was a graduate of Taunton High School. David was employed as a security officer for Bristol Community College. He enjoyed all the local sports teams but above all cherished his time with family, especially his loving grandchildren. In addition to his wife Darlene, David leaves his beloved children; Kelley Selfridge and husband Tom of Taunton, Tina Robbins of Raynham, Glen Hautala and wife Heidi of Lakeville, his grandchildren; Josh, Brandon, Kristina, Tommy, Lea, Brady, Lily, Lakelyn and Luke, his siblings; Milton Morrisey of Mansfield, Gail Pace of East Taunton and Elizabeth Silverman of Marlboro. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to visiting hours on Friday, July 26th at the OKeefe-Wade Funeral Home, 70 Washington St., Taunton, MA 02780 from 5-7pm. with a funeral home service at 7pm. Burial will be private. Donations in Davids memory may be made to the Glioblastoma Foundation, P.O. Box 62066, Durham, NC 27715. Visit our website www. okeefewade.com to sign the online guestbook, obituaries & directions
Published in Taunton Gazette on July 24, 2019