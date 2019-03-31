David Rogers, 75, passed away pea- cefully at home surrounded by his family on Monday, March 25, 2019. He was the husband of Cheryl (Andrews) Rogers, with whom she shared 44 years of marriage. David was born in Taunton and was a son of the late John M. Rogers and Anna (Machado) Rogers. David owned and operated Daves Heating and Air for over 30 years and also worked for Hickeys Diner for many years. He was a member of the Taunton Elks and enjoyed cooking and volunteering for the Taunton PACC. David was an avid NASCAR and New England sports fan. He had a passion for antique cars and took great pride in rest- oring his 55 Chevy. David had a unique sense of humor took great pride in his work and was always willing to help others. Surviving in addition to his wife are his children, Richard Rogers and his wife Pamela of Raynham, Corrina Pereira and her husband Jarid of Westport, and Glenn Rogers and his wife Joyce of Taunton; grandchildren, Mia, Chance and Ella Rose; seven brothers and sisters and several nieces and nephews. He was the father of the late David Rogers. Private arrangements entrusted to Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home, Taunton. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Pl. Memphis, TN 38105, Give Kids the World, 210 South Bass Rd. Kissimmee, FL 34746, or to The MA 273 South St. W. #13, Raynham, MA 02767. To light a memorial candle, sign the online guestbook or for facility directions, please visit www.hathawayfunerals.com. Published in Taunton Gazette on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary