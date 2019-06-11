Deborah A. McKenney, age 71, of Roslindale, MA, for- merly of Taunton, Ma passed away suddenly at her home on June 4, 2019. Debbie born in Taunton, was the beloved companion of Karen Payne. She was the daughter of the late William C. and Barbara J. (Megan) McKenney of Taunton. Debbie is survived by her loving sisters Naidene Doucette and her late husband Ronald of Pocasset, MA, Ann Nancy Ashcroft and husband Jeffrey of No. Dighton, Elizabeth Lisa OToole and husband Paul of Somerset. She was also the sister of the late Paul, William and Ned McKenney. Debbie is also the aunt of Michael Doucette of Colorado, Kevin Doucette of Pocasset, Ma, Jay McKenney of S. Boston, late nephew Peter McKenney, Megan OToole Choateof Taunton, Myles O'Toole of Charlestown, Ma and grandniece Ella Choate of Taunton. Debbie attended Bristol Community College and received a certificate in Cytotechnology and later went on to earn a Bachelor of Sci- ence degree at Northeastern University. Before retiring, Deborah was employed at Mount Auburn Hospital as a Cytotechnologist and formerly at Tufts Medical Center and Dedham Medical Associates (DMA). She enjoyed the friendships she made with her coworkers at DMA over the years and would gather for lunch and special occasions with the Dedham Ladies. Debbie (Deborah) was an avid Boston Sports Fan. She loved the Red Sox and volunteered at many Red Sox games selling 50/50 tickets for the Red Sox Foundation Charitable programs. She participated in the Run to Home Base which supported military service members and their families. Debbie was member of the BoSox Club where she met many of the Red Sox Players to get autographs, and take personal pictures. Debbie was a volunteer at ABCD where she participated in a program helping people to complete their income taxes. She was a long time board member and Secretary for the Roslindale Community Center. Debbie was a regular volunteer for the annual Doyles Cafe 5K road race. Debbie loved going to her home in New Hampshire by the lake with her dogs, Izzie, Mo and Zeke and spending time with her family and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, June 14, 2019 at 11 am in Annunciation of the Lord Church First St, Taunton. Relatives and friends may meet directly at church. Interment will follow in Saint Joseph Cemetery. Visiting hours will be held in the Silva Funeral Home 80 Broadway (at Saint Marys Square) Taunton on Thursday, June 13th from 4 to 7pm. Additional parking with handicap access is located on the North side of the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts made to; The Jimmy Fund 10 Brookline Place West, 6th Floor Brookline, MA 02445-7226 or www.jimmyfund.org in Debs memory, would be deeply appreciated. For expressions of sympathy, to sign an online guestbook or to light a memorial candle, visit www.silvafuneralhome.com. Published in Taunton Gazette on June 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary