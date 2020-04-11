|
Deborah Murray 55, of Sylva, NC formerly of MA. passed away Monday April 6, 2020. She is preceded in death by her father Robert Duarte and is survived by her mother Beverley (Mathieu) Duarte. She is survived by her wife Regina Jackson. Deborah was loved by everyone she met and was always willing to lend a helping hand. She would volunteer her time to help out the elderly with Jackson Neighbors in Need. Deborah also loved to travel and had a passion for photography, and enjoyed being outdoors either camping, kayaking or motorcycle riding. In addition to her wife Regina she is survived by one daughter Stephanie Murray of MA; two step daughters Porsha and Kadamma Jackson both of Sylva; and two siblings David Elliot Duarte (Tammy Duarte) and Danielle C. Elliot (John Elliot) both of MA. Aunts and Uncles and several nieces and nephews also survive. The family will hold a Memorial Service at a later date.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Apr. 11, 2020