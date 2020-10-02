Debra A. (Wentworth) Brower, age 67, of Middleborough, died peacefully at her home surrounded by her family, on Wednesday, September 30, 2020. Born in Dighton, she was the daughter of the late William & Thelma (O'Connell) Wentworth. She was the beloved wife of Theodore "Ted" Brower; loving mother of Brandon Brower & his wife Becky of Northbridge and Kevin Brower & his wife Jane of Halifax; adoring grandmother of Mackenzie, Matthew, Madison and Sami; dear sister of Diane Burke & her husband Mike of Middleborough, Dan Wentworth & his wife Michelle of Middleborough and Tom Wentworth & his wife Aida of Florida. Debra also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Debbie was a caring wife, devoted mother and cherished Grammie. She spent much of her time at the baseball field with her twin sons or at her home on Woods Pond. She enjoyed kayaking, walking and playing with her grandchildren whom she loved dearly. Debbie will be deeply missed by her family, friends and all who knew her. All are welcome to the visiting hours at the Ashley Funeral Home, 35 Oak Street, Middleborough, on Sunday, October 4, 2020, from 3:00-7:00 PM. Due to the pandemic, a facial mask must be worn and social distance rules must be followed at all times. Funeral and interment services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Middleboro Little League, P.O. Box 261, Middleboro, MA 02346. Please note "In Memory of Debbie Brower." For online condolences and directions, please visit our website: www.ashleydrolettefuneralhome.com
. Ashley Funeral Home Middleborough 508 947~3600