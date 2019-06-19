Home

Delia M. Menard

Delia M. Menard Obituary
Delia M. (Chesley) Menard, age 89, formerly of 47 Waverly St., Taunton, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at the Life Care Center of Raynham. She was the beloved wife of Lawrence J. Menard and mother of the late Donald L. Welch. Born in North Conway, New Hampshire on March 28, 1930, she was a loving daughter of the late Andrew and Mary (Wentworth) Chesley. Prior to retiring, Delia worked for many years in the office of the Raynham Dog Track. Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend services on Saturday, June 22nd at 1:00 P.M. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovahs Witnesses, 535 Williams St., North Dighton. Donations in Delias memory may be made to the , 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701. To send her family a message of condolence, please visit www.tauntonfuneral.com
Published in Taunton Gazette on June 19, 2019
