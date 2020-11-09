Delores Kenney (Lewis), 85, of Taunton, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 6, 2020 at Longmeadow of Taunton. She was the wife of the late William C. Kenney, Jr. Born in Taunton, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Mary (Pinheiro) Lewis. She worked as a real estate agent for thirty years, most recently for Ed Pariseau Real Estate. Prior to becoming a real estate agent, she worked as a head nurse in the E.R. at Morton Hospital. Delores was a communicant of Annunciation of the Lord Church in Taunton. Mrs. Kenney enjoyed visiting her home and vacationing in New Hampshire, her timeshare in Florida, cruises with her late husband, dining out, hockey, NASCAR, and was an avid Boston Red Sox fan. She was also a phenomenal seamstress and taught sewing classes. She leaves her two children, William C. "Clis" Kenney, III, of Taunton and Sharyn Young, and her husband, Mark, of Taunton; a brother, Arthur Lewis of Taunton; and many nieces and nephews. Delores was the sister of the late Frank and John Lewis, Rosie Neret, Lucy Gonsalves, Fannie Locke, Hilda Barros, and Mary Roderick. Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 pm, in the Silva Funeral Home, 80 Broadway, Taunton (at Saint Marys Square) Additional parking with handicap access is located on the North side of the funeral home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 10:00 am, in the Annunciation of the Lord Church, 31 First Street, Taunton. Interment will be in Saint Joseph Cemetery, Taunton During all services, facial coverings and social distancing will be required. For expressions of sympathy, to sign an online guestbook or to light a memorial candle, visit www.silvafuneralhome.com
.