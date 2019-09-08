|
Dennis Andrew Carvalho, age 80, died on Friday, September 6, 2019. Born in North Dighton, MA, he was the son of the late Joseph and Anna Gomes Carvalho. Dennis served in the U.S. Air Force and spent twenty years in the Army Reserves as a helicopter mechanic. He loved his family dearly and was a fair and loving father. He is survived by his wife, Pamela Manierre Carvalho; brothers, Bobby Carvalho, Gerard Carvalho and his twin brother David Carvalho; sister, Natalie Borba; son, Denny Carvalho(Terry); daughter, Lynn Guthrie (Bob); son, Craig Carvalho; grandchildren, Nina HuFault, Cody Carvalho; Tyler Chizarro and 6 great grandchildren. Dennis was predeceased by his parents; sisters, Rita Drummond and Alice Pimenta; and brother Joe Carvalho. He loved golfing and was a New England Patriots fan. Memorials made be made to the American Diabetes Asso- ciation of SC. 2711 Middleburg Drive, Suite 205, Columbia, SC 29204 or to the , PO Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090. Kornegay Funeral Home, Camden Chapel, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to the Carvalho family by visiting www.kornegayfuneral.com.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Sept. 8, 2019