In Taunton, October 12, 2019 Derek William Rogers loving husband of Christina (Correia) Rogers died suddenly at the age of 42. Born in Stoughton, Derek was the son of Randel Rogers of Florida and Mary Ann (Webster) Rogers of Taunton. He was a graduate of Taunton High School class of 1995 and attended East Coast Aero Tech. Derek was a retired Veteran in the U.S. Air Force from 1998 to 2012 serving during Operation Noble Eagle, Iraqi Freedom and the Humanitarian Relief in Indonesia. He received the Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal and the Iraq and Afghanistan Campaign Medal. Derek leaves behind his two children Brevan and Alaina Rogers both of East Taunton. His siblings Randel Rogers of North Carolina, Denise Rogers of Taunton and Pamela Flett of Raynham. Calling hours will be held at the OKeefe-Wade Funeral Home 70 Washington Street in Taunton Thursday, October 17th from 4-8 PM. A service will be held Thursday night at 7:30 PM. Interment will be held at a later date at the National Cemetery in Bourne, MA. In Lieu of flowers donations in Dereks memory may be made to Project New Hope Inc., 170 James Street, Suite 157, Worcester, MA, 01603 or www.projectnewhopema.org. Visit our website www.okeefewade.com to sign the online guestbook, obituaries & directions.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Oct. 16, 2019