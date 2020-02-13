Home

Riendeau-Mulvey Funeral Home
467 Bay St
Taunton, MA 02780
(508) 822-4151
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Riendeau-Mulvey Funeral Home
467 Bay St
Taunton, MA 02780
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:00 AM
St Jude the Apostle Parish
249 Whittenton Street
Taunton, MA
1954 - 2020
Diane Lopes Obituary
Diane Lopes, age 65, passed away at the Miriam Hospital in Providence, RI on Sunday February 9th, 2020. Diane was born in Taunton on February 12th, 1954 and was the daughter of Claire L Lopes (Lemieux) and the late Robert E. Lopes. She was the first RH negative baby to undergo a blood transfusion at Morton Hospital. Diane is the second of 5 Lopes daughters. She was the sister of Jean M. Desrosiers and husband James of Berkley, Janet L. Huard of Westport, Carol A. Riendeau and husband Paul of Berkley and Grace A. Lopes and husband Matthew Combs of Berkley. She is the niece of Adrienne Lemieux of Taunton, Elaine McSheffrey of Brockton, Anne Lopes of Somerset, William Lopes of AZ and David Lopes and wife Elaine of AZ. She is Aunt of David Desrosiers and wife Taisa, Jaime Desrosiers and significant other Richard Gergel, Robert Huard, Eric Huard and significant other Kelly Fontaine and Kiel Huard and significant other Katie Manchester. Friends and Family are invited to gather with us on Friday, February 14th from 4-6 at the Riendeau-Mulvey Funeral Home, 467 Bay Street, Taunton, MA. A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday February 15th, at 10:00 AM at St Jude the Apostle Parish, 249 Whittenton Street, Taunton, MA 02780. For directions or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.r-mfh.com or www.memorialcremation.com In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Vincent de Paul, 141 Washington Street, Taunton, MA 02780.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Feb. 13, 2020
