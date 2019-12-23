|
Diane Vivian (Ladd) Wood, 79, died peacefully December 6, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John Knight Wood, she was born in Taunton, daughter of the late Edna (Edwards) Ladd and Theodore B. Ladd After graduating from Dighton High School, she earned an associates degree from Bridgewater State College. Diane worked for Augat Inc. in Mansfield, Factory Mutual in Norwood, and the Attleboro Chamber of Commerce until her health forced her to retire in 2005. Diane served on the Board of Christian Education at Winthrop Street Baptist Church where she worshiped for over 20 years. She attended Dighton Community Church for the past five years. Diane and John enjoyed travel, especially cruising the world from which they brought back many fond memories. Throughout his illness, she was a faithful companion and loving nurse until his passing in May 2018. Family gatherings of young and old were a great joy for Diane. She is survived by her children Nancy Peterson and husband Dale of Taunton, John Wood and wife Lauren of New Hampshire, Kevin Wood and wife Susan of Dighton., daughter-in-law Leanne, wife of her late son Jeffery who died in 2001. She is the grandmother of 11 and great grandmother to three. A Memorial Service celebrating her life will be held at the Dighton Community Church 2036 Elm Street, Dighton on Saturday, December 28,2019 at 11am. Donations in her memory may be made to Dighton Community Church.
Published in Taunton Gazette from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019