Dianne Christine Staples, 58, passed away on May 19, 2019 with her husband and daughter by her side, after a long and courageous battle with breast cancer. She was the loving wife of Michael E. Staples, with whom she shared 40 years of marriage. Dianne was born in Taunton and was the daughter of Frieda M. (Ziplies) and the late Edward E. Cooper. Dianne was the strongest person that anyone in her family knew while she battled her illness for the past three and a half years. Dianne was a natural caregiver, she worked in the field of home health care for 37 years prior to her illness. She always worried about everyone else, even when she was so very ill herself. She loved spending time outside, making sure that her yard and flowers looked beautiful as always. She was very creative and always had the ability to decorate things beautifully. Dianne loved having her family just come over to spend time with her and especially enjoyed helping her grandchildren pick on their grandfather. In addition, to her love of family was her love and passion for politics and Dianne devoted many hours to being her husbands campaign manager during election season in Taunton. Dianne always said that her two grandchildren were the highlight of her life. She will be deeply missed by everyone who was lucky enough to have known and loved her. Surviving in addition to her husband are her daughter, Sarah Staples and her fianc Christopher Zeller, and her two beloved grandchildren, Alexandra and Brendan Brown, all of Taunton; brother, Frederick Cooper of Berkley; sisters, Linda Mason of Fort Collins, CO, Kathryn Thompson of Conway, NH, Lisa Rocha of Taunton. She is also survived by her brothers in law, sisters in law, aunts, uncles, cousins and many very special nieces and nephews She was the sister of the late Susan Scarano. Calling hours will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019 from 4-8pm in the Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home, 350 Somerset Ave., Taunton. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 10am in Mayflower Hill Cemetery, Taunton. All are invited to attend directly to the cemetery. Donations in her memory may be made to the Cancer Care Community Advisory Board CABies, PO Box 133, North Dighton, MA 02764. To light a memorial candle, sign the online guestbook or for facility and cemetery directions, please visit www. hathawayfunerals.com or call 508-822-3318. Published in Taunton Gazette on May 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary