Dianne E. Joyce passed away peacefully, at home, on Thursday, May 14, 2020. Dianne was born in Boston on June 23, 1940 to Dorothy Fitzemeyer. She was a 1958 graduate of Girls Latin School and later earned a Master of Science degree from Bridgewater State College, an achievement that she attained later in life, of which she was very proud. She loved her chosen career, and after spending some time working in a clinical therapeutic setting, it wasnt long before she came to realize her true calling was teaching. She was a professor of psychology at Bridgewater State College for some time, and then at various community colleges, most recently Bristol Community College. She thoroughly enjoyed the subject matter; however, she especially loved her students and seeing how she was able to make an impact in their lives. She treasured the assessments her students wrote at the conclusion of each course, and they validated her belief that she was doing exactly what she was intended to do in her professional life. It was here that she enjoyed a long and fulfilling career, and her students made as big an impact on her as she did on them. In addition to her professional life, Dianne raised a family along with her late husband John 'Joe' Joyce. She is survived by three daughters and a son, Dianne Kaemmerer and Denise Joyce both of Taunton, and Donna Dininno and husband David of Norton and her son John P. Joyce of Taunton. A second son died shortly after childbirth in 1962. Grandchildren are her late grandson Cpl. Travis J. Kaemmerer (USMC) and survived by Shannon, David and Stephanie Dininno, Jillian, John and Brady Joyce and Eric Beaudry, her great grandsons Carson Betro and Michael Alfanso and her late grandson Cpl. Travis J. Kaemmerer (USMC). Dianne also leaves a sister, Donna Brogna of Randolph, and two siblings who pre-deceased her, Dorothy Donovan, formerly of Randolph, and Wilbur Fitzemeyer, formerly of Boston. Her family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the many doctors, nurses and therapists who all provided such compassionate care for Dianne during the final chapter of her life. Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions, the immediate family will have a graveside service at St. Josephs Cemetery in Taunton 12 Noon. However, when restrictions are lifted, they will hold a memorial service/ gathering for the extended family and friends to come together and celebrate her life. Donations in Diannes memory may be made in lieu of flowers to either Dana Farber or Brigham & Womens Hospital in Boston. Visit our website www.okeefewade.com to sign the online guestbook, obituaries & directions
Published in Taunton Gazette on May 27, 2020