Dianontina "Dorothy" (Gomes) Rose, age 96 of Taunton, passed away on January 15, 2020 at Daggett Crandall Newcomb Home in Norton. Dorothy was born in Taunton, the daughter of the late Mariano and Mary (Costa) Gomes. Before retiring, Dorothy was a kitchen aid worker with the hospital at Paul A. Dever School for over 20 years. She enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren both in Massachusetts and in Florida. She was an avid sports fan watching her beloved Red Sox and Patriots games. Dorothy enjoyed cooking, making specialty Portuguese food for her family. She was also a devout Catholic. Dorothy is survived by her loving children, Sandra Dobranski, Francis Rose both of Taunton and Valarie Fanning and husband John of FL, she was the grandmother of Rachael Marcotte, Sonya Prather and husband Kenneth, Shawn Rose and John Tyler JT Fanning, as well as 3 great-grandchildren, Taylor, Liam and Ryan. She was also the sister of the late Marion Lopes, Jennie Hughes, Caroline Almeida, Mary Aguire, Georgina Ostrom and the late Agnes Medeiros Mrs. Roses funeral will be held on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 8:30am from The Silva Funeral Home, 80 Broadway (at Saint Marys Square) Taunton, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am in Saint Anthony Church School Street, Taunton. Interment will follow in Mayflower Hill Cemetery. Visiting hours will be held in the Silva Funeral Home on Wednesday, January 22nd from 4 to 7pm. (Additional parking with handicap access is located on the North side of the Funeral Home.) For expressions of sympathy, to sign an online guestbook or to light a memorial candle, visit www.silvafuneralhome.com.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Jan. 20, 2020