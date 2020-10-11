Dix C. Shevalier, Jr., 83, of Nantucket and formerly of Raynham, MA, and Glen, NH, passed away October 3, 2020 after a valiant battle with Lymphoma. The son of the late Dix and Irene Shevalier, he was born and raised in Great Falls, Montana. He graduated from Great Falls High School, and after completing an undergraduate degree in Architecture at Montana State University, he worked in Durham, North Carolina, for John D. Lattimer and Associates. He then did a Masters Degree in Architecture at the University of Pennsylvania. He opened his own architectural firm, Shevalier Associates, in Taunton, Massachusetts, in the early 70s. His work spanned all types of architecture and his commercial buildings, schools, churches and homes can be found in all the New England states. After working on several projects on Nantucket, he fell in love with the Island and built a summer home in Tom Nevers, which five years ago became a year round residence. He continued to work actively on architectural projects for State and local municipalities, developers and private clients for over thirty years. He was an avid and accomplished skier, tennis player, sailor and cyclist, yet he never mastered the game of golf which was a huge frustration for him! Dix was an active Rotarian in Taunton, MA where his firm was located, and he was a long serving board member of the Tom Nevers Civic Association. Dix is survived by his wife of 17 years, Laurie Gilmour. He was predeceased by his wife, Deborah Dawson Shevalier. He is also survived by his and Debbies only daughter, Danielle DeForest and her husband, Justin; and children from his previous marriage to Dolores Puzon Shevalier: Renae Anderson, her husband Bob and their daughter Jamie; Denise Litos and her daughters Jessica and Allyson; Dix Shevalier III and Scott Shevalier, his wife Maureen, their daughters Gabrielle and Norah; Lauries son Jock Gilmour, his wife Jacqui, their children Charlie and Noah; and her daughter, Caroline Gilmour; his brother Jack Shevalier of Helena, MT; nephews Kurt and Ty Shevalier; his sister-in-law Doreen Dawson Wade, her husband, Bill and nephew Zach; brother-in-law David Dawson, his wife Gretchen and their three children Andrew, Matthew, and Abby; brother-in-law, Hal Herrick, his family Tyler, Aly, Tyler Jr., Hazel, Sam and Randi; and nine great grandchildren. No service is planned at this time. Donations can be made in his memory to Palliative and Supportive Care of Nantucket, PO Box 3541, Nantucket, MA 02584.



