Dolor R. Jette, a longtime resident of Dighton, passed away on July 22, 2019 at the age of 89. He is predeceased by his wife of 54 years, Jeanne T. (Lacroix) Jette. Born in Fall River, MA on January 24, 1930, he has always remained in the area, residing at various times in Assonet, Fall River, Swansea (24 years) and finally Dighton for the past 35 years. He was the youngest son of Joseph Jette, II and Alice Y. Jette, and was predeceased by three sisters and two brothers. For 40 years he was employed in the power industry, spending a substantial portion of his career at Montaup Electric Company. He started at Montaup in 1951, moving on to hold supervisory positions there and at Brockton Edison and Eastern Edison. He completed his career back at Montaup Electric Power Company, from which he retired as Employee Relations Manager in 1991. Upon retirement, he remained active as a volunteer, serving as the Vice President of the Board of Directors and as an HR Consultant for the Southeastern Massachusetts American Red Cross. He always enjoyed the Narragansett Bay area and had many friends and extended family in the area. In retirement, he enjoyed having the time to travel, taking cruises with Jeanne to many destinations in the Caribbean. He was able to investigate his ancestral French-Canadian heritage, traveling to the Gasp Peninsula area of Quebec. He enjoyed pursuit of his lifelong love of fishing with friends in the waters within and surrounding the Narragansett and Cape Cod Bays. He took singular pride in his home and property and maintained it meticulously. He always planted a vegetable garden and took pride in growing food that he could enjoy year round. A longtime dog owner, he always enjoyed having their companionship, and until only recently, could be seen in his yard with the last of them, his pug, Ruby. The proud father of 6 children, he is survived by daughter Diane Thornsbury of Little Compton, RI; son, Dr. Richard and daughter-in-law Dr. Carmen Brenes Jette of Lexington, MA; daughter, Carol Jette and son-in-law Agop Touroyan of Acton, MA; and daughter, Patricia Jette of Marthas Vineyard, MA. Besides his wife, he is predeceased by two daughters, Anne Jette Raymond of Tiverton, RI, and Denise Jette of Portsmouth, RI. He is also survived by 8 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren, in addition to a number of nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 28, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 PM. His Funeral Service will be held on Monday, July 29, 2019 at 8:30 AM from Waring-Sullivan Home at Birchcrest, 189 Gardners Neck Road, Swansea, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:00 AM in St. Nicholas of Myra Catholic Church, 499 Spring St., North Dighton. Burial Private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701. For tributes and directions: www.waring-sullivan.com.
Published in Taunton Gazette on July 26, 2019