|
|
Dolores May (Butler) Ferreira, 85, of Raynham, MA, went to be with her Lord on August 17, 2019 in Taunton, MA, after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's disease. Born February 18, 1934, to the late Manuel and Beatrice (Catabia) Butler and wife of the late Joseph Ferreira. Dee, in her younger years, after graduating from Taunton High School, worked at Texas Instruments and Reed and Barton, before working for many years as a baker for the Raynham School System at Merrill School. Her skills as a baker and cook were incredible, anything from a Portuguese soup for the family to delicious hermits for school kids to several elaborate wedding cakes. Dolores was a long time communicant of St. Ann's Catholic Church in Raynham, where she was often seen at daily Mass with her late son Scott, until her illness made her unable to attend. Her belief in God, Jesus, and the angels was strong, and during the early stages of her illness, often stated that she would be with her mother and father again soon. She was also an avid tennis player, taking her bag out with her racquet at least once a week to the club or the outdoor courts with her close friend Carol Thomas. She also loved going candlepin bowling and playing mini golf with her grandsons, and she helped take care of her good friend Marie Currid during the final years of her life. She spent many years with her beloved beagle Barney. Dee was the beloved mother of Thomas Ferreira and his wife Valerie of North Conway, NH, and the late Scott Joseph Ferreira; sister of Martin Butler and his wife Diane of Raynham, Norman and his wife Evelyn of Florida and the late Richard Butler; grandmother of Robert Ferreira and his wife Felicia of Augusta, Maine, Derek Ferreira and his wife Tiera of Albany, NH; step-grandmother of Kristina Rowell and her husband Ryan Haywood of Brooklyn, NY, Crystal Rowell and her husband Chris Bovio of Brooklyn, NY, and Kimball Rowell of Conway, NH; great grandmother of Gabriel, Autumn and Annabelle; aunt of David Butler and his wife Karyn, Deborah Butler of Raynham, Kelly Fenton of Colorado, Kerri Hefferman of Raynham and Pamela Butler of Aberdeen, MD; great aunt of Dana, Kassidy and Joshua. Special thanks to Diane Butler for her tireless devotion to Dolores, through daily visits, doing her laundry, making sure she had everything she needed, sitting with her for hours, and volunteering at Wedgemere, just as Dolores did for her mother. Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 in the Silva Funeral Home, 80 Broadway, Taunton (at Saint Mary's Square). Additional parking with handicap access is located on the North side of the funeral home. Funeral will be held on Thursday, August 22nd, at 8:30am from the Silva Funeral Home, with Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10:00am in St. Ann's Church, 660 N. Main St., Raynham. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Burial will follow for close relatives at the MA National Cemetery, Bourne. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the or the Taunton Animal Shelter. For expressions of sympathy, to sign an online guestbook or to light a memorial candle, visit www.silvafuneralhome.com.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Aug. 20, 2019