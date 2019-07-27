Taunton Gazette Obituaries
Domingos M. Lima


1959 - 2019
Domingos M. Lima Obituary
Domingos M. Lima, 60, of Taunton, passed away on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at the Morton Hospital, in Taunton. Born in Terceira, Villa Nova, Portugal, he was the son of the late Serafim Sousa Lima and Rosa (Borges Linhares) Lima. He worked as a machine operator for many years. He served in the Portuguese Army and was a fan of Sporting Clube de Portugal Soccer Team. Domingos leaves two brothers, Francisco Lima, and his wife, Maria of Taunton and Serafim Lima, and his wife Paulina, of Portugal; a sister, Maria Nunes, and her husband, Albert Nunes, of Portugal; a sister in law, Maria (Do Carmo) Lima; a godson, Derek Lima, and his wife, Molly, of Berkley; and many nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Jose Lima. Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, July 28, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 pm, in the Silva Funeral Home, 80 Broadway, Taunton (at Saint Marys Square) Additional parking with handicap access is located on the North side of the Funeral Home His funeral will be held on Monday, July 29, 2019 at 8:45 am, from the Silva Funeral Home, 80 Broadway, Taunton (at Saint Marys Square) followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am, on Saint Anthony Church, School Street, Taunton. Interment will be in Saint Joseph Cemetery, Taunton. For expressions of sympathy, to sign an online guestbook or to light a memorial candle, visit www.silvafuneralhome.com.
Published in Taunton Gazette on July 27, 2019
