Don Blair Teed of Cotuit, MA. On July 3rd, 2020, loving husband, father, and brother, Don Teed, passed away at the age of 78. Born June 27, 1942, in Brockton, MA to Norman and Virginia Teed, Don was a proud member of the US Airforce and worked civilian status for the US Navy and the US Department of Defense as well as at Stone and Webster Engineering Corporation. A lifelong learner, Don went back to school mid-life to earn his degree in Computer Science. In retirement, he enjoyed working at Oyster Harbors Golf Course in Osterville, MA. As a devout member of the Catholic Church, Don taught CCD classes, volunteered at Hospice Cape Cod and served as an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT). Don was a kind, gentle, and humble man who treasured his family and friends. In addition to being an avid Red Sox baseball fan and a passionate reader, he enjoyed traveling, dancing, boating, fishing, and every aspect of living on Cape Cod. Don was predeceased by his father, mother, and his brother Bruce. Survivors include his loving wife Marjorie Teed, his children: April Speake and husband Steve, Don B. Teed and wife Debra, Jennifer Phillips and husband Iain, and Rachel Saunders and husband Bill, his siblings: Norman Teed and wife Ginnie, Richard Teed and wife Diane, and Denise Menardi. Grandchildren: Aaron Conway, Casey Darmody, Carter Teed, Cole Speake, Peter Delaney, Keith Delaney, Madalyn Phillips, Claire Phillips, and Emerson Saunders. Great Granddaughter: Faye Monique, and many nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be held at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Connery Ave, Bourne, MA 02542 on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at 12:45 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made in Dons name to: SALESIAN MISSIONS, ATTN: Kelli, 2 LeFevre Lane, New Rochelle, NY 10801-5710, (914) 633-8344. For online condolences and directions, please visit www.johnlawrencefuneralhome.com