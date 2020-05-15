|
Donald A. Park Sr., 87, of Taunton and Palermo, Maine, passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton. He is survived by his wife Patricia Park of Taunton. He was born in Dighton the son of the late Frank E and Louise (Viles) Park. Donald Sr. retired from Texas Instruments and had more hobbies than he had time for. He was most well known for his beekeeping company, Yankee Gold Honey. He enjoyed traveling Western Europe and the United States extensively with his wife. He is greatly missed by friends and family. May he rest in Peace. Survivors besides his wife are three children, Cathy, Don and Ken Park and two stepchildren, Mark Genovese and Ellen Hansen; three grandchildren Jessica (Darren) Dyk, Rebecca Park and Matthew Park and one great grandchild Arabella Ann Park. He has one step grandchild in heaven Kenneth Hansen. A Graveside Service for Donald will be held on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at 10am in Mayflower Hill Cemetery, Taunton. Please visit his tribute page at www.hathawayfunerals.com. to sign the guest book, cemetery directions or to light a memorial candle. All arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home, 350 Somerset Ave., Taunton.
Published in Taunton Gazette on May 15, 2020