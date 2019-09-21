|
Donald F. Don Macomber, age 61 of Raynham died unexpectedly September 18, 2019. He was the devoted husband of Paula (Rodenbush) Macomber and father of Lindsey Macomber Callahan and her wife Christine Callahan of Brooklyn, NY; Kelly Macomber and Matthew Macomber both of Raynham. Visiting hours will be held in the Conley Funeral Home 138 Belmont St. (rte. 123) Brockton on Monday 4-8pm. A procession will gather at the funeral home on Tuesday at 9am for a Funeral Mass in St. Ann Church W. Bridgewater at 10am. For complete obituary please visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Sept. 21, 2019