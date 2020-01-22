|
|
Donald Herbert Erickson passed away peacefully in Plymouth, MA on December 1, 2019 at the age of 91. Donald grew up in Lakeville, MA and was born on the site of what is now Ted Williams Camp. He was son of Herbert and Caroline (Bryant) Erickson, brother of the late Harland and Kenneth. A graduate of New Bedford Vocational High School, he served briefly as an auto mechanic in the United States Army, running a motor pool on Okinawa between 1946 and 1947. Donald owned Jack Millers repair shop in Taunton, MA for many years until his retirement. He was a longtime member of the Lakeville Volunteer Fire Department and an officer in the Mattapoisett United States Power Squadron where he taught courses in boating safety. Donald was a HAM radio enthusiast and an avid gardener; residents of Lakeville will remember the beautiful flowers in the yard on Bedford Street. Donald leaves behind his loving family: wife, Shirley; sons, Dave and Bob, daughters, Barbara and Sue; five grandchildren and eight great- grandchildren. He also leaves behind many stories. A favorite he told was that when he was in high school, he worked for a car dealership in New Bedford. When someone called with a car that wouldn't start, the owner would give Don a trolley car token and the address of where the car was parked. He would venture out with the one-way fare and a battery, knowing that he had no choice but to get the car running so he could drive it back to the dealership. Donald also leaves many life lessons, such as its the first and last bites that taste good, everything else is just calories. He could fix anything with a roll of duct tape, a few rubber bands and twist ties. His quick wit, positive attitude and love of learning remained with him to the end. A service will be held in the spring at Otis Air National Guard Base in Buzzards Bay. Donations in memory of Donald Erickson may be made to Southcoast VNA/Hospice 200 Mill Rd. Fairhaven, MA 02719.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Jan. 22, 2020