Donald McKinnon, in Taunton, passed away July 1, 2019, age 86, husband for fifty eight years to Katherine (Lyons) McKinnon, he died at Morton Hospital after a brief illness due to complications with his recently diagnosed cancer. Born in Winchester, Donald was the son of the late Frank and Mae (Coleman) McKinnon. He was a graduate of Woburn High School class of 1950. After high school Donald enlisted into the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict stationed in Trieste, Italy, he was assigned to the 351st Infantry Regiment of the 88th division under the intelligence and reconnaissance platoon. After the Korean Conflict, Donald was a graduated from Suffolk University receiving his Bachelors and Masters degree in education. He was a retired school teacher at Taunton High School for 28 years and a recently retired town selectman for the Town of Raynham for thirty nine years. He enjoyed Boston sports (especially Boston Red Sox), watching high school sports, local history, daily walks, reading, spending time with friends, the ROMEO'S, the Rag Rock Gang and especially his family. He loved to brag about his grandchildren! He was a community volunteer in the town dating back to coaching youth sports, and an active volunteer at the St Ann's parish. He was an Honorary Lifetime member of RAVE, the host for Raynham Cable shows, and a Morton Hospital Trustee for many years. Don was an active member of Building Committee for the new Bridgewater-Raynham Regional High School and the site committee for the Raynham Town Hall. He was one of the leaders for establishing rent control in the mobile home park in Raynham. Don was a proud recipient of the Melvin Jones Fellow Award, the President's Award for the Massachusetts Environmental Health Association, and many more. He created a School Bus safety law in 1976. Donald was the father of James McKinnon and his wife Gail of Taunton, Laura Caron and her husband David of Raynham and Shawn McKinnon and his wife Lori of Milford. Grandfather of Donald McKinnon, Dylan Richardson of Taunton, Molly Caron of Boston, Jacob Caron of Raynham and Ashley Casey of Milford. He was the brother of the late Jack and Frank McKinnon Jr. Calling hours will be held at the O'Keefe-Wade Funeral Home, 70 Washington Street in Taunton Sunday, July 7, from 4 - 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at St Ann's Church in Raynham Monday at 10 a.m. Interment Pleasant Street Cemetery in Raynham. In lieu of flowers donations in Donald's memory may be made to St Jude Children's Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN, 38105 or Raynham Veterans Memorial, 558 South Main Street, Raynham, MA, 02767, Attn. Debra Dooney. Visit our website www.okeefewade.com to sign the online guest book, obituaries and directions.
Published in Taunton Gazette on July 5, 2019