Donald P. Francis, a former Raynham Selectmen for many years, passed away peacefully on September 7th, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was born on June 28, 1937 in Taunton, MA to his late parents Evelyn (Midgley) and Walter T. Francis Jr. He was the beloved husband of Janice (Dean) Francis to whom he had been married for 59 years. He attended Raynham schools and graduated from Taunton High School in 1955. While at Taunton High School he played baseball and football. He was also a Captain of Company C of the Taunton High School Corps. of Cadets. He attended Boston University Junior College. He worked for 33 years as a Lineman for the New England Telephone Co. , retiring as a supervisor. He was a licensed real estate broker for many years at Francis Realty with his wife Jan. Donald was a member of King David Lodge, A.F. and A.M. of Taunton, MA for 50 years. He was also a member of Memorial United Methodist Church where he had served on the Finance Committee. He had also served as the as Master Councilor for the Order of Demolay. Don was an avid sports fan following his favorite teams, the Boston Red Sox and the New England Patriots. In addition to watching sports he coached youth baseball and football in Raynham. He loved attending both his children and his grandchildren's sporting events, he was their number one fan. He especially enjoyed traveling to Bermuda, skiing at Attitash and spending summers in Mattapoisett with his family. One of the things he was most proud of was his service to the Town of Raynham. He held a variety of positions in the community including call Fireman, special Police Officer, a member of the Board of Assessors, a Town Selectman from 1969-1993 and a member of the Finance Committee from 1993-2002. The Town dedicated the 2002 Annual Town Report in his honor for his many years of dedication to the Town of Raynham which was a great honor for him. Beside his wife Jan, Donald leaves his much loved children, daughter Donna Taylor and her husband William, his son Jeff Francis and his wife Liz and his daughter Heather Sheridan. In addition Donald had five grandchildren Dani Taylor, Katie and Donnie Sheridan and Lucy and Tyler Francis. He is also survived by his Sister-in-Law Shirley Hogan, and his niece Lynn Pelletier and nephews Dean and Stephen Kullas. He is also survived by his Uncle Craig Francis many cousins,and countless friends. A graveside service was held at Mayflower Hill Cemetery in Taunton. Arrangements by the OKeefe-Wade Funeral Home in Taunton. In lieu of flowers donations on Donalds memory may be made to the Raynham Giants Youth Football, P.O. Box 587, Raynham, MA, 02768. Visit our website www.okeefewade.com to sign the online guestbook, obituaries & directions.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Sept. 11, 2019