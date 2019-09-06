|
Donna Frates (Souza), of Taunton, passed away on Friday August 23rd, 2019 at the Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton following a lengthy illness. Loving wife of David Frates, of Taunton. She was born 60 years ago in Taunton: the daughter of the late Samuel J. and Frances A. (Warchal) Souza. Donna greatly enjoyed being with family and friends. She also loved animals, especially dogs. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her Son: John Souza and his wife Shanna of Lakeville, along with 2 grandchildren; Her sister: Laurie Souza of Florida; and her 2 brothers: Samuel Souza and Bruce Silvia, both of Florida. Donna was the mother of the late Francis Souza; Sister to the late Jean, Lisa, and Brenda Souza; and Granddaughter of the late Anita Warchal and Mildred Souza. A graveside service will be held in St. Joseph Cemetery, Taunton on Tuesday, September 10th at 11:00 AM. For directions or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.r-mfh.com.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Sept. 6, 2019