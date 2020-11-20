Donna (Joyce) DiNinno passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family in Norton on Nov. 16, 2020. Donna was born in Boston on Dec 12, 1967. She was the daughter of the late John 'Joe' Joyce and Dianne E. Joyce. Donna moved to Taunton when she was seven years old. She was a 1986 graduate of Taunton High School. For many years, Donna drove school bus/vans for developmentally delayed students. Donna enjoyed getting to know each of her students and loved each of them dearly. Donna was an avid horse lover and loved all animals. She spent much of her time as a young girl caring for and riding horses. She passed that passion for horses and all animals on to her daughters and son. Donna had a culinary degree from Johnson & Wales and enjoyed baking and making specialty chocolates for her family, friends and students on her bus routes. Along with her loving husband David of twenty nine years, they raised three beautiful children, Shannon DiNinno of Taunton, David 'DJ' DiNinno Jr. of Norton and Stephanie DiNinno of Norton. She also leaves a grandson that she adored, Michael Alfano Jr. of Norton and her beloved dog Paisley. Donna is survived by her siblings Dianne Kaemmerer, Denise Joyce, John Joyce all of Taunton. She also leaves a niece Jillian Joyce of Raynham, nephews John and Brady Joyce of East Taunton and a great nephew Carson Betro. She is also pre-deceased by a nephew Cpl. Travis J. Kaemmerer (usmc). Visiting hours will be held at the OKeefe-Wade Funeral Home, 70 Washington Street in Taunton on Sunday, November 22nd from 4-7 PM. A celebration of life will be held down the road when its safer for all to attend. Donations in Donnas memory may be made to Dana Farber Cancer Inst, 450 Brookline Ave, Boston, MA, 02215 or an animal rescue organization of your choice. Visit our website www. okeefewade.com
