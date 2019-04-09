Donna Lee (Thomson) Thacker, 77, wife of Robert W. Thacker, passed away suddenly at Charlton Memorial Hospital on April 6, 2019. Donna was born in New Bedford and was the daughter of the late Francis and Ada (Lambert) Thomson. She is survived by her husband of 20 years; daughters, Karen Geier and her husband Scott and Lori Worthington; her much loved grandchildren, Kaitlin, Jennifer, Alexander and Benjamin Hogan, Dana and Stephen Geier, Samantha Donovan and Abigail Donley. Donna loved Christmas, trips to Disney and all her beloved rescue shitzu dogs. She spent many hours cheering for her grandchildren in whatever they were doing and will be deeply missed by her loving family and friends. Her funeral will be held on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at 9:30am in the West Dighton Christian Church 2767 Horton St., North Dighton. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Burial will follow in the Rural Cemetery, New Bedford. Arrangements entrusted to Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home, Taunton. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Dighton Animal Shelter, 979 Somerset Ave., Dighton, MA 02715 To light a memorial candle, sign the online guestbook or for church and cemetery directions, please visit www. hathawayfunerals.com Published in Taunton Gazette on Apr. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary