Taunton Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home
350 Somerset Ave
Taunton, MA 02780
(508) 822-3318
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Thacker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna L. Thacker

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Donna L. Thacker Obituary
Donna Lee (Thomson) Thacker, 77, wife of Robert W. Thacker, passed away suddenly at Charlton Memorial Hospital on April 6, 2019. Donna was born in New Bedford and was the daughter of the late Francis and Ada (Lambert) Thomson. She is survived by her husband of 20 years; daughters, Karen Geier and her husband Scott and Lori Worthington; her much loved grandchildren, Kaitlin, Jennifer, Alexander and Benjamin Hogan, Dana and Stephen Geier, Samantha Donovan and Abigail Donley. Donna loved Christmas, trips to Disney and all her beloved rescue shitzu dogs. She spent many hours cheering for her grandchildren in whatever they were doing and will be deeply missed by her loving family and friends. Her funeral will be held on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at 9:30am in the West Dighton Christian Church 2767 Horton St., North Dighton. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Burial will follow in the Rural Cemetery, New Bedford. Arrangements entrusted to Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home, Taunton. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Dighton Animal Shelter, 979 Somerset Ave., Dighton, MA 02715 To light a memorial candle, sign the online guestbook or for church and cemetery directions, please visit www. hathawayfunerals.com
Published in Taunton Gazette on Apr. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home
Download Now