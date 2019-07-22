Doris (Medeiros) Mendes, 90, of Taun- ton, passed away on Saturday July 20, 2019 at Morton Hospital. She was the fiance of the late Milton Ferreira. Doris was born in Taunton the daughter of the late John and Mary (Tavares) Medeiros. She worked as a machine operator for Robertsons Curtain Factory, Armor Bronze the Copper Craft Company and retired in 1972 from the Bacon Felt Company. Ms. Mendes was a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Taunton for many years. Doris enjoyed traveling, puzzles and dining out. Survivors a daughter: Louise Godek of Raynham; a son: Joseph Mendes of Lilburn, GA; four grandchildren: Kathie Chaves and her husband David of Taunton; Jeffrey Godek of Dighton; Darlene Mendes of Virginia and Chelsea Russell and husband Bryson of Washington State; two nieces: Terri and Lisa Coelho of Digh- ton. She was the sister of the late Virginia Briggs, John Medeiros Jr. and Manuel Medeiros. A Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at 10am in Mayflower Hill Cemetery, Broadway, Taunton. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Memorial donations in her memory can be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Rd SW, Lilburn, GA 30047. All arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home, 350 Somerset Ave., Taunton. To light a candle, sign guest book, cemetery directions go to www.hathawayfunerals.com or call 508 822-3318. Published in Taunton Gazette on July 22, 2019