Dorothea L. Gordon
Dorothea Louise Gordon, 93, passed away peacefully at home on July 23, 2020. Dorothea was born in Taunton and was the daughter of the late Thomas Gordon and Loretta (Russell) Gordon. She was employed for many years as a Senior Clerk with the Taunton Department of Public works until her retirement. Dorothea enjoyed dancing and in her younger years, looked forward to annual family summers on Cape Cod. Dorothea was beloved by her late sister Betty Simmons and her husband Joe. She was a kind woman with a wonderful sense of humor with a laugh that could fill an entire room. She is survived by her longtime caregiver, Audrey Barton of Assonet; cousins Robert Midgley of Raynham and Judy Midgley- Vastardis of New Jersey, and dear friends, Irene Bilodeau of N. Dighton, Ray and Kerri Montplausir of Assonet, and Jacqueline Tolley of Fall River. Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 from 10-11am in the Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home, 350 Somerset Ave., Taunton. Private Services and Burial will follow. To leave a message for her family and friends, please visit www.hathawayfunerals.com

Published in Taunton Gazette on Jul. 26, 2020.
