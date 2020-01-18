Home

O'Keefe-Wade Funeral Home
70 Washington Street
Taunton, MA 02780
508-823-3371
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. John Missionary Baptist Church
230 Warren Street
Roxbury, MA
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
St. John Missionary Baptist Church
230 Warren Street
Roxbury, MA
View Map
Dorothy A. Pride Obituary
Dorothy Ann (Stone) Pride, loving wife of the late Eddie R. Pride was born on March 4, 1935, in the Sandhill Township of Moore County, Southern Pines, North Carolina. Dorothy departed this life on Friday, January 10, 2020 at the age of 84, she passed peacefully at home in Taunton, Massachusetts after a long-term illness. Dot leaves to cherish her memory: a very dear special family friend aunt Mayomi Spivey of Boston, MA, one daughter, Audrey Pride of Taunton, MA, one son, Gregory Stone of Boston, MA; Grandchildren, Attila Terrence Pride of Taunton, MA and Andre Jackson of Asheboro, NC; Great Grandchildren: DAndre Jackson and Demanje Maness-Jackson of Asheboro, NC; a host of nieces, nephews and many other loving extended family members. Calling hours will be held at St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 230 Warren Street, Roxbury, MA, 02119 on Tuesdat January 21st from 10-11 AM followed by a Church Service at 11 AM. Interment Forest Hills Cemetery in Jamaica Plain. Arrangements By the OKeefe-Wade Funeral Home in Taunton. Visit our website okeefewade.com to sign the guestbook, obituaries & directions.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Jan. 18, 2020
