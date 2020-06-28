Dorothy J. (Pittard) Bennett, 73, of Middleboro, formerly of Raynham, passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020 following an extensive battle with Parkinsons. Born in Boston, daughter of Dorothy (Faulkner) Pittard of Easton and the late Frederick Pittard. Besides her mother, Dorothy is survived by her siblings, Margaret Samsel, Rose Jones, Carolyn Sinclair, Jacqueline Pittard, Fred 'Bud' Pittard, Theresa Pittard, Gerard Pittard and Loretta Pittard; her life companion, James Levesque and several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to gather on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 11am in Silva Funeral Home, 80 Broadway, where her Funeral Service will take place at 12pm. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Dorothys memory made to the Parkinsons Foundation, 200 SE 1st St, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131 or at www.parkinson.org would be greatly appreciated. Social distancing protocols and guidelines are in place and for those not able, well or comfortable enough to attend, details and instructions to join through our virtual service platform will be posted and updated here at: www.silvafuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Jun. 28, 2020.