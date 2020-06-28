Dorothy J. Bennett
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy J. (Pittard) Bennett, 73, of Middleboro, formerly of Raynham, passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020 following an extensive battle with Parkinsons. Born in Boston, daughter of Dorothy (Faulkner) Pittard of Easton and the late Frederick Pittard. Besides her mother, Dorothy is survived by her siblings, Margaret Samsel, Rose Jones, Carolyn Sinclair, Jacqueline Pittard, Fred 'Bud' Pittard, Theresa Pittard, Gerard Pittard and Loretta Pittard; her life companion, James Levesque and several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to gather on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 11am in Silva Funeral Home, 80 Broadway, where her Funeral Service will take place at 12pm. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Dorothys memory made to the Parkinsons Foundation, 200 SE 1st St, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131 or at www.parkinson.org would be greatly appreciated. Social distancing protocols and guidelines are in place and for those not able, well or comfortable enough to attend, details and instructions to join through our virtual service platform will be posted and updated here at: www.silvafuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Silva Funeral Home Inc
80 Broadway
Taunton, MA 02780
(508) 822-0081
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved