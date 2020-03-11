|
Dorothy (Jose) Lannigan In Taunton March 7, 2020 wife of the late Robert E. Lannigan died at Morton Hospital in Taunton at the age of 87. Born and educated in Assonet, Dorothy was the daughter of the late Manuel and Dorothy (Campbell) Jose. She was a Clerk for the former Fernandes Supermarket in Raynham and also worked at the former Taunton Dog Track. Dorothy was the mother of Gail Quigley and her husband Thomas of South Middleboro, Robert Lannigan of Rehoboth, Karen DaRosa and her husband John of Lakeville also Kathy Gilbert and her husband Stephen of Dennis and Jeffry Lannigan and his wife Tracey of FL. Grandmother of Michael Lannigan of Arizona, Sarah DaRosa of Middleboro, Briana Poole and her husband Jeremy of Duxbury, Keith DaRosa & his wife Sarah of Freetown, Andrew Gilbert and his wife Kathleen Lawler of NY, Ryan Quigley and his wife Rachel Amaral of Lakeville, Jennifer Gilbert and her husband Tyrone Nelson of NY, Nicholas Lannigan of FL, and Kaylee Lannigan of FL. Great Grandmother of five grandchildren. Sister of Robert Jose and his wife Mary Jane of Taunton, Alda Chisholm of Bridgewater and the late Donna Rogers, Diane Duarte and Carol Moss. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the Annunciation of the Lord Church in Taunton on Saturday, March 14th at 11 AM. Interment will be held at the MA National Cemetery at a later date. Visit our website www.okeefewade.com. to sign the online guestbook, obituaries and directions
