Dorothy L. (Tatro) Pouliot, 87, of Taunton, MA, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 with loving family by her side. She is the beloved wife of the late Elzear Pouliot. Born in Taunton, MA on April 8, 1933, she is the daughter of the late Albert and Rose (Lima) Tatro. She is the loving mother of Debbie Tremblay of Taunton, MA, Rose Pouliot of Taunton, MA, Doreen Gulley and her husband, Daniel of Scituate, RI, George Pouliot of Taunton, MA, twin daughters Jean Custer and her husband, David of Bellingham, MA, and Janet Reynolds and her husband, John of Attleboro, MA She leaves her cherished grandchildren Shannon Bumpus and her husband Shawn , Kerri Gulley, Jason Tremblay and Jeffrey Tremblay. She is the sister of the late Charles Tatro, Albert Tatro, Ann Lima and Shirley Santos. She leaves her nieces and nephews. She leaves her daughter-in-law Ann Bates of Taunton, MA. Dorothy was a lifelong resident of Taunton. During her younger years, Dorothy worked at Rennies and Robertsons Curtain Factory. After her first born, Dorothy remained a housewife taking care of her family. Her hobbies were cross stitching and planting flowers around the yard. Dorothy was an avid Boston Bruin and professional wrestling fan. She could be found Saturdays watching Professional Figure Skating. In her later years, Dorothy enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. She was know for her holiday decorations and making every moment memorable. Dorothys generosity for others was something she practiced her whole life. She will be truly missed by family and friends. Arrangements are private under the direction of Cartiers Funeral Home, 151 So. Main St., Bellingham, MA. To sign guest book visit www.cartiersfuneralhome.com