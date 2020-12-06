Dorothy Louise (Park) Robinson, 88, of Raynham passed away on November 12, 2020 at Fall River Healthcare. She was the beloved wife of the late Frederick A. Robinson Sr. Born in Dighton, Dorothy was the daughter of the late Francis E. And Abby Louise (Viles) Park. Mrs. Robinson was a charter member and past president of the Dighton Historical Society, the Society of Mayflower Descendants, the Massachusetts Archaeological Society, the Dighton Mothers Fireside group, and the Winthrop Street Baptist Church in Taunton. She leaves behind her daughters; Pamela N. Robinson of Taunton, Kathleen M. Robinson of New Bedford, sons; Frederick A. Robinson of New Hampshire, Wayne W. Robinson of New Hampshire, and Jeremy F. Robinson of Dighton; seven grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. She also leaves behind her brother Frances E. Park of Raynham, and sister Patricia Thornton of Georgia. Dorothy was predeceased by her brother Donald Park and sister Nancy Miller. Services for Dorothy will be announced at a later date.



