Dorothy Mellon, age 73, beloved wife of the late Richard B. Mellon Sr, entered peaceful rest at her son and daughter in laws home in Taunton, MA on December 18, 2019. Born in Manchester CT, on August 28, 1946, she was the daughter of the late James and Marion McNeil Thomson. Before moving to MA, Dorothy was an elementary school teacher in CT. As a longtime resident of Taunton MA, Dorothy took pride in working alongside her husband at the Gray Barn Auction for many years. She enjoyed baking, watching movies and playing cards but above all else, spending time with her family was the most important thing in her life. Dorothy will be deeply missed by those who loved her. Dorothy is survived by her son, Richard Mellon and daughter in law, Lauren Mellon and their two children, Ava and Beau of Taunton. Her brother and sister-in-law, James and Lynn Thomson of Indian Land, South Carolina. As well as many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister and best friend, Marion Taormina. Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, December 22, 2019 from 2:00 to 5:00 pm, with a funeral service beginning at 5:00 pm, in the Chapel of the Silva Funeral Home, 80 Broadway, Taunton (at Saint Marys Square) Additional parking with handicap access is located on the North side of the funeral home. A private burial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Dorothys memory may be made to the Aleppo Temple Shriners Hospital Transportation Fund, 99 Fordham Rd, Wilmington, MA 01887. For expressions of sympathy, to sign an online guestbook or to light a memorial candle, visit www.silvafuneralhome.com.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Dec. 21, 2019