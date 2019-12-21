Taunton Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Silva Funeral Home Inc
80 Broadway
Taunton, MA 02780
(508) 822-0081
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Mellon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Mellon

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy Mellon Obituary
Dorothy Mellon, age 73, beloved wife of the late Richard B. Mellon Sr, entered peaceful rest at her son and daughter in laws home in Taunton, MA on December 18, 2019. Born in Manchester CT, on August 28, 1946, she was the daughter of the late James and Marion McNeil Thomson. Before moving to MA, Dorothy was an elementary school teacher in CT. As a longtime resident of Taunton MA, Dorothy took pride in working alongside her husband at the Gray Barn Auction for many years. She enjoyed baking, watching movies and playing cards but above all else, spending time with her family was the most important thing in her life. Dorothy will be deeply missed by those who loved her. Dorothy is survived by her son, Richard Mellon and daughter in law, Lauren Mellon and their two children, Ava and Beau of Taunton. Her brother and sister-in-law, James and Lynn Thomson of Indian Land, South Carolina. As well as many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister and best friend, Marion Taormina. Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, December 22, 2019 from 2:00 to 5:00 pm, with a funeral service beginning at 5:00 pm, in the Chapel of the Silva Funeral Home, 80 Broadway, Taunton (at Saint Marys Square) Additional parking with handicap access is located on the North side of the funeral home. A private burial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Dorothys memory may be made to the Aleppo Temple Shriners Hospital Transportation Fund, 99 Fordham Rd, Wilmington, MA 01887. For expressions of sympathy, to sign an online guestbook or to light a memorial candle, visit www.silvafuneralhome.com.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Dec. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Silva Funeral Home Inc
Download Now