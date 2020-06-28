Hi Lori, I'm so sorry to hear of your dad's passing. May the love of friends and family carry you and your family through your grief.
Susan Richard
Douglas P. Halley, age 88 of Douglas, MA, formerly of Taunton and Brockton, died peacefully June 24, 2020 at UMass Medical Center. Douglas was the loving husband for 62 years of the late Marilyn (Chetwynd) Halley. Born in Winthrop, he was raised and educated in Revere, son of the late John and Bridget Maude (Laurie) Halley. Douglas was the loving father of Lori Hippert and her husband Martin of Douglas and the late Debra M. Carey and Dennis M. Halley; grandfather of Chloe and Fallyn Hippert and Gabrielle Carey; brother of Doris Talios of Berlin, MD and the late Sister Mary Dimas, Monica Geehan, Loretta Sissy Flahive, Florence LaFreniere, and Walter, Alexander, Paul, John, Herbert, and James Halley. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held in the Conley Funeral Home, 138 Belmont Street (Rte 123) Brockton, Tuesday, June 30, 5-8pm. The funeral procession will gather at the funeral home Wednesday at 10am for a funeral Mass in Christ the King Church at 11am. Burial will be held at a later date. Donations in his name may be made to St. Denis Church, 23 Manchaug Street, Douglas, MA, 01516. For online condolences and directions visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Jun. 28, 2020.