Dyan (DeeDee) White. It is with sadness Dyan lost a long and courageously fought battle with cancer on February 10th, 2019; just two days shy of her 63rd birthday. Dyan was larger than life; she was strong, vivacious and lit up any room with her personality. Always the life of the party, she had numerous friends, many of which she had since high school, colleagues and family who feel a deep loss at her passing. As befitting her social nature, Dyan's career was spent in the hospitality industry, most recently as Head of Housekeeping at Carnegie Abbey Ports- mouth R.I. Country Club. Dyan is survived by her life partner Paul Gilbert and her son Ryan Branco of Fall River. Sisters Donna (Marc) Emond of Carver, Deborah (George) Hinckley of Marston Mills and Marianne (Joe) White-Fernandes of Florida. Brothers Al White of Rhode Island, Stephen (Jane) White of Dighton and Michael (Dianne) White of Taunton. She also leaves several adored nieces and nephews. Dyan was predeceased by her son Nicholas Branco and parents Almon and Frances White. A funeral Mass and Celebration of Life will be held April 6th at 10:00am at St. Marys Church, Taunton. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Dyans name toThe .
Published in Taunton Gazette on Apr. 4, 2019