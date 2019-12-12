Taunton Gazette Obituaries
|
Earl B. Hudson

Earl B. Hudson Obituary
Earl B. Hudson, 58, of Taunton passed away on Monday, December 9, 2019 at Morton Hospital. He was born in Taunton the son of Eileen (Vargas) Cole of Taunton and the late Earl L. Hudson. Mr. Hudson worked in the auto body repair industry and for the Alliance Cable Company. Earl was an avid gardener and New England sports fan. He enjoyed riding his John Deere tractor, watching wrestling and spending time with family, especially his Shitzu Tina. Survivors besides his mother are two sisters: Kathleen Allen of Taunton; Sharon Pistoor and her husband Johannes of East Taunton; a niece: Kiersten Rios-Pistoor and her wife Heather of Mansfield; nephews: Johannes JJ Pistoor, II and his wife Cassie of Taunton; Michael Allen and his companion Robyn Crean of Waltham; and Daniel Allen of Boston; a great nephew: Camden Pistoor. Calling Hours for Earl will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 from 9-10am in the Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home,350 Somerset Ave., Taunton , followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 11am in Saint Andrew the Apostle Church, 19 Kilmer Ave., Taunton. Relatives and friends are invited to attend, burial to follow in Saint Francis Cemetery Taunton. To light a memorial candle, sign guest book, facility or church directions go to www.hathawayfunerals.com or call 508 822-3318. Memorial donations in Earls memory may be made to a charity of ones choice
Published in Taunton Gazette on Dec. 12, 2019
