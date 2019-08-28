|
|
Edith (Leocadio) Gardner, age 90, a lifelong resident of Taunton, passed away peacefully in the presence of her loving family on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at the Hope Health Philip Hulitar Inpatient Center in Providence after a brief, sudden illness. She was the beloved wife of the late Howard C. Gardner, Jr., who died on November 7, 2010.Born in Taunton, MA on October 23, 1928, she was the adoring daughter of the late John and Mary C. (DaSilva) Leocadio. Edith grew up in Taunton and was a graduate of Taunton High School. She became a Real Estate Broker and was one of the first female realtors in the Greater Taunton Area. She was employed by several local real estate agencies and was self-employed before her retirement. Mrs. Gardner was dedicated to her family and close friends. She was a member of the Taunton Seventh Day Adventist Church and displayed exceptional trust in The Lord. She also had great compassion for animals and was fondly known as the neighborhood feline rescue person. Edith also enjoyed the simple pleasures of relaxing at her home in Taunton. She is survived by her devoted children: Randall S. Gardner and his wife Lynn of Taunton, Lorelei D. Turner and her husband Bill of North Dighton, Jennifer L. Pellegrini and her husband John of Lakeville, and the late Valerie L. Bowers, who is survived by her husband Francis Bowers of North Dighton. She was the cherished grandmother of Lindsey, Benjamin, Jimmy, Jillian, Addy, Ricky, and Keith, Tara and Children. She was the sister of the late Johnny and Joe Leocadio. In accordance with Ediths wishes, services and burial will be private. Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Taunton Memorial Funeral Home, 8 Crapo St., Taunton. Donations may be made in Edith's honor to the Taunton Animal Care Facility, 821 West Water St., Taunton, MA 02780. To send her family a message of condolence, please visit www.tauntonfuneral.com
Published in Taunton Gazette on Aug. 28, 2019