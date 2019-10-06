|
Edith Louise Coleman, 95, passed away peacefully on October 2, 2019. She was the wife of the late William A. Coleman. Edith was born in Taunton and was the daughter of the late William Boyd and Helen (Tripp) Boyd. Edith was a lifelong resident of Taunton and graduate of Taunton High School, Class of 1941. Edith loved the city of Taunton. She was employed by the former New England Telephone for many years and later worked as a Home Health Aide for the Taunton Visiting Nurses Association. Most recently, Edith worked for International Health of New Bedford until her retirement. Edith was also a member of the Womens Guild at St. Andrews and St. Pauls and enjoyed feeding the birds and watching her beloved Red Sox. She loved to spend time with her family and enjoyed taking trips with friends. Edith was a kind and gentle soul who dedicated her life to helping others. She is survived by her children, William Coleman and his wife Lisa of Somerset, Wayne Coleman and his wife Olympia of Lutz, FL, daughter-in-law, Susan Coleman, Maryellen Logan and her husband Kevin of East Taunton; six grandchildren, three step-grandchildren, several great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was the mother of the late Kevin Coleman and sister of the late James Boyd. The family would like to express their sincere thanks to the wonderful and caring staff at both the Taunton Nursing Home and Marian Manor. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at 10am in St. Andrew the Apostle Church, 19 Kilmer Ave., Taunton. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Burial will follow in the MA National Cemetery, Bourne. Donations in her memory may be made to the MA , 473 South St. W, #13 Raynham, MA 02767. Arrangements entrusted to Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home, Taunton.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Oct. 6, 2019