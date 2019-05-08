|
Edith Victoria White, Age 86, passed away peacefully in Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro with her loving family at her side on May 5, 2019. Edith was the wife of William White of Taunton. She was born in Taunton, the daughter of the late Elzear & Alice (Vanasse) Pouliot. Edith had resided all her life in Taunton. She was educated in St. Marys Elementary and St. Marys High School and also a graduate of Massasoit Community College Registered Nursing Program. Edith loved music, singing in the church choir, traveling, visiting St. Martin for twenty five years and above all cherished her time with family. She also leaves her beloved children; Christine Nazzaro and husband Steve Monteiro of South Weymouth, Robin A. White and husband Steven Keseian of South Easton, William White and companion Jane Levesque of RI, Susan Lanahan of FL., Jennifer Rego and husband Paul of Taunton and her late son in law Michael E. Lanahan, her siblings; the late Lydia Beaulieu, Helen Pouliot, Irene Wade, Eva Hellwedge, Jeannette Leighton, Alfred Pouliot, Roy Pouliot, Arthur Pouliot and Ida Lapre. Edith leaves her loving grandchildren; Eugene Nazzaro, Stephanie White, Johnathan Rego, Andrew Rego, Victoria Rego, Eric Rego, Jessica Lanahan, Katie Lanahan, Tara Lanahan, Michael Lanahan and great grandchildren, Ethan Nazzaro and Evelyn Slowinski. Funeral from the OKeefe-wade Funeral Home, 70 Washington St., Taunton, MA 02780 on Friday, May 10th at 10am. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Jude the Apostle at 11am. Relatives and friends are invited to visiting hours on Thursday, May 9th from 5-7pm. Burial will be in the family lot in St. Francis Cemetery in Taunton. Visit our website www. okeefewade.com to sign the online guestbook, obituaries & directions
Published in Taunton Gazette on May 8, 2019