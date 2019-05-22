|
|
Mr. Al Edmund Crandall, Age 69 of Taunton, Passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, May 19th 2019 at the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston. He was the loving Husband of Gloria (Lozinski) Crandall. Al was born on September 27, 1949 to the late Rose A. (Sincard) and Ernest L. Crandall and was lifelong City resident. Prior to his retirement, Al was employed as a buyer for Texas Instruments. Al enjoyed bingo, playing cards with friends, watching football and visiting the local penny sales. He loved to spend his time traveling and couldnt get enough of the many casinos he so often visited with his wife. Al had a special bond with his dog Maddie and really enjoyed the time they spent together. One of Als greatest gifts in life, was his family. He cherished every moment that he could spend with his grandchildren and will be greatly missed. Besides his beloved wife Gloria, Al leaves behind his son: Jason Crandall, of New Bedford, His Daughter: Jodi Crandall, of Taunton and his Son in-law: Ryan Oliveira, of Taunton. He was the brother of Dean Crandall and his wife Sheila, of Raynham, Brian Crandall of Raynham, Ernie Crandall and his wife Joyce of Milford NH, and Gary Crandall and his wife Donna, of Raynham. Al also leaves behind his 2 cherished grandchildren: Taylyn and Tanner Oliveira of Taunton, several nieces, nephews, and many close friends. Visiting hours will be held in the Riendeau-Mulvey Funeral Home, 467 Bay St. Taunton, on Thursday May 23rd 2019, from 4-7PM with a prayer service to be held at 6:30PM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made in Als name to the , 222 Richmond St., Suite 204, Providence RI 02903.
Published in Taunton Gazette on May 22, 2019