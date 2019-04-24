Edmund J. Gonsalves, 86, of Taunton, passed away at his home surrou- nded by his family on Thursday, April 18, 2019. He was the husband of the late Violet L. (Martin) Gonsalves. Edmund was born in Taunton the son of the late Joseph and Mary (Silva) Gonsalves. Mr. Gonsalves served his country during the Korean War with the United States Navy as a helicopter mechanic. He worked for the City of Taunton School Department as a custodian for thirty years retiring several years ago. He enjoyed buying and selling old cars, scratch tickets, feeding the birds in his yard, and being with his family and friends. Survivors are a daughter: Bonnie L. Choate of Taunton; two sons: Mario D. Gonsalves and John Gonsalves both of Taunton; three grandchildren: Michael, Lynn and Samantha; two great grandchildren: Mckenzee and Landon Michael; three sisters: Yvonne Gonsalves of Taunton; Angie Davis of Georgia and Delores Perry of Rhode Island; along with several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by several siblings. His family will receive relatives and friends on Saturday, April 27, 2019 from 1-3pm with a prayer service and Military Honors following at 3pm in the Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home, 350 Somerset Ave., Taunton. Burial will be private at the request of the family. To light a candle, facility directions, or to sign the guest book go to www.hathwayfunerals.com or call 508 822-3318. Published in Taunton Gazette on Apr. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary