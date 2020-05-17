|
Eduarda M. (Sousa) Botelho, while in her home of the last 27 years in Sarasota, peacefully entered into the arms of her and Lord and Savior on the afternoon of May 12, 2020 surrounded by her family. Born on her familys farmstead in 1946 on the island of Sao Miguel, Azores, Portugal to the late Manuel and Diamantina Sousa, Eduarda would soon meet the love of her life and husband of 54 years, Germano Botelho. Together, they would set out in 1969 to make a new home in the United States, settling in Taunton, Massachusetts until eventually retiring to Sarasota, Florida. Eduarda and her husband would go on to raise their family in the community of Taunton while she worked at Texas Instruments amongst her friends and family as a press operator for 16 years before retiring in 1993. Everyone who met Eduarda knew her to be a courageous and joyful spirit who was quick to banter and laugh and demonstrate a zest for life. She had a passion for the outdoors and gardening and could often be discovered tending to her beautiful plants or saltwater fishing. She also enjoyed traveling to new places, cooking all types of traditional Portuguese foodsmost notably her sweetbreads and corn breads, loved all animals both great and small, and absolutely delighted in caring for her family. In addition to her husband, Germano, she is survived by her three sons and their spouses, Paul and Kelly Botelho, Dan (Bo) and Cheryl Botelho, and Steve and Karin Botelho, and five grandchildren, Paul Jay, Kathryn, Bryce, Summer, and Sienna and a step-grandchild, Ethan. Moreover, Eduarda could frequently be found adventuring with her sidekick and sister, Maria Lourdes Sousa, who lovingly attended her during her convalescence. She is further survived by her sisters Olga and Estrella and predeceased by her sister Idalia. At the request of both Eduarda and Germano, memorial services will be deferred until a celebration of their lives may be conducted together. Throughout her multiple battles with cancer, Eduarda remained an inspiration to all those she met. The family encourages you to honor her life by making a memorial gift to the :http://main.acsevents.org/ goto/eduarda_botelho.
Published in Taunton Gazette on May 17, 2020