Edward C. Feeney, 66, of Taunton passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at home. He was the loving husband of 18 years to Sandra (Balelo) Feeney. Born in Fall River, Ed was the son of the late Edward and Barbara (Sullivan) Feeney. Edward attended Coyle High School in Taunton, and continued his education at Northeastern University where he received his Masters degree of Science in Math. He went on to attend Massasoit Community College where he received an associates degree in engineering. Ed worked as a Traffic Engineer for the Massachusetts DOT for 32 years. Ed was a former member of the Atlantic Fish Club. He loved history and enjoyed watching documentaries. In addition to his wife Sandra, Edward is survived by his step-daughter Ryan Fox and her wife Colleen Leger of West Roxbury; his step-son Michael Fox and his wife Jennifer of Carver; grandchildren Emily, Michael, Emmett and Sylvie; sisters, Patricia Feeney of Taunton, and Mary Ann Lajoie of Taunton; nephews Derik Feeney and Michael Lajoie, and many cousins. He was the brother of the late Barbara Feeney. Arrangements are being held privately. Memorial Donations may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute at www.dana-farber.org, or 450 Brookline Avenue, Boston, MA 02215. All arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home 350 Somerset Ave Taunton. To leave an online condolence, sign the guestbook, or light a memorial candle, go to www.hathawayfunerals.com
Published in Taunton Gazette on Sept. 30, 2019