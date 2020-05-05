|
|
Edward B. Cunningham in Taunton April 29, 2020, passed away in Morton Hospital following a brief illness at the age of 88. Edward is survived by his loving wife Nancy (Brady) Cunningham of Taunton. He was born in Worcester, the son of the late Edward & Grace (Smith) Cunningham. Edward was a Taunton resident for 80 years. He was educated in schools and a Taunton High School Graduate; he then attended and received his bachelors degree from MA College of Art in Boston and later his Masters degree from Bridgewater State University. He served his country during the Korean War in the U.S. Air Force. Edward was employed for Bridgewater Raynham Regional High School as a art teacher and also the football coach, retiring in 1994. He also loved being the art and crafts director during the summer at Camp Kippewa in Monmouth, ME. Edward was a skilled crafts person and artist; he held many local exhibits showcasing his work. In addition to his wife Nancy, Edward leaves his loving children Devin Cunningham and his wife Melissa of Taunton and Cara Garretson and her husband Robert of Maryland. He also leaves his grandchildren Alex Garretson, Kelsey and Devin Cunningham and Lucy and Lily Garretson. Edward was the oldest of six siblings, Joseph Cunningham of Taunton, Kevin Cunningham of Taunton, Dennis Cunningham of Raynham and his late twins Paul and Richard Cunningham. He also leaves several nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. Arrangements are under the care of the OKeefe-Wade Funeral Home in Taunton. Because of the current Covid restrictions a celebration of life and visitation will be at a later time. Another notice will be in the Taunton Gazette prior to the service. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made in Edwards memory to the , 225 North Michigan Ave. FL. 17 Chicago, IL 60601 or at . Arrangement by the OKeefe-Wade Funeral Home in Taunton. Visit our website www.okeefewade.com to sign the online guestbook, obituaries & directions
Published in Taunton Gazette on May 5, 2020