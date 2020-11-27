Edward F. Rose of North Attleboro, formerly of Dighton, passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020, at the age of 88. Edward was born on April 15, 1932, the son of Earl and Jessie (Lawry) Rose of Dighton. He is survived by his wife, Janet Rose of North Attleboro, his son Dale Rose and his wife, Lisa, of North Attleboro, his daughter Cheryl Rose of North Attleboro, his daughter Alison Rose and her fianc, Dave Richards, of Cumberland, Rhode Island, his grandchildren, Laura Gorland and her husband Chase, Amanda Rose, and his great granddaughter Breslin Gorland. Edward grew up in Dighton and graduated from Dighton High School in 1950. He excelled in all sports playing varsity football, baseball, basketball and track. He was a co-captain of the baseball team and started for the Dighton High School football team. Upon graduation, Edward attended the University of Massachusetts, Amherst. In 1954 he enlisted in the United States Army and proudly served his country from 1954 to 1956. Edward worked in insurance, construction and had a painting business. His real vocation, however, was simply being around people. He loved to tell stories and engage others in conversation on just about any topic. He enjoyed history, sports, especially the Celtics and the Yankees, and current events. He loved all of his friends at NorthWorks and the Housing Authority. Edward cherished his time with his family. He loved the holidays and always made sure that he bought too many pies for Thanksgiving. Fathers Day was spent gathering around a traditional clam boil begun by his father, Earl Rose. Empty shells would be counted at the end of the meal to see who ate the most | another informal competition that everyone enjoyed. Edward was a kind, giving man who was always there if you needed anything, for family, friends and strangers. He will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Edward to a charity of your choice
